White House officials say President Biden's efforts to make July 4th the day the U.S. is independent of COVID-19 will fall just short of the mark.
The unparalleled vaccination program administered roughly 300 million shots in just 150 days.
The nation's most vulnerable population of 65-plus is estimated to be at 80% vaccinated with at least one dose by July 4th..
40 years of age and older are at 75%, and and 30+ is at 70%.
The White House says the shot goal shortfall is hitting in the 18 - 26 category, at just 47%.
"The reality is many younger Americans have felt like COVID-19 is not something that impacts them, and they have been less eager to get the shot," noted Jeff Zientz.
But with concerns about the Delta variant's potential for regional surges, government officials are getting creative in encouraging younger Americans to get vaccinated, and combating misinformation on social media platforms.
"We've organized Instagram lives with influencers and a YouTube town hall, where influencers and creators are in conversation with public figures and doctors. We're also meeting gamers where they are," said Dr. Vivek Murthy.
White House officials say they anticipate the U.S. will hit the 70-percent-across-the-board goal a few weeks after July 4, but say they won't stop until as many people are protected from COVID-19 as possible.
"Nearly every death due to COVID-19 is particularly tragic, because nearly every death, especially among adults due to COVID-19, is at this point entirely preventable," said Dr. Rochelle Walensky.