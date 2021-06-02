The United States is getting closer to President Joe Biden's goal of getting 70% of adults at least one vaccine shot by July 4.
"52% of adults are fully vaccinated, including 75% of all seniors,” Biden said Wednesday.
As of Wednesday, nearly 63% of adults received at least one shot.
"Today, we're announcing a month-long effort to pull all the stops to free ourselves from this virus and get 70% of adult Americans vaccinated,” Biden said.
The new plan, called "All-of-America," includes pharmacies like Walgreens and Rite-Aid staying open 24 hours every Friday throughout the month of June.
"If you're too busy at work or school, you can get vaccinated around the clock on any Friday,” Biden said.
Some childcare services are also getting involved, since Biden cites a lack of care as a reason some adults say they aren't getting vaccinated.
"Starting today, Kinder Care, Learning Care Group, Bright Horizons, alongside hundreds of YMCA locations are going to offer free drop-in childcare while the parents are getting vaccinated,” Biden said.
Rideshare services like Uber and Lyft are also offering free services to vaccination sites, and Anheuser-Busch plans to give away free beer to anyone 21 and up on Independence Day.
"That's right. Get a shot, have a beer,” Biden said.
The administration's also launching a national vaccination tour.
"The vice-president's going to lead that tour across the South and the Midwest where we still have millions of people to vaccinate,” Biden said.