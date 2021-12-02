WASHINGTON, D.C. - President Joe Biden announced a new strategy Thursday aimed at fighting a potential winter surge of COVID-19 cases, just as the omicron variant makes it way to the U.S. Biden is calling for unity to fight the pandemic.
"This is a moment when we can do what we haven't been able to do enough of through this whole pandemic, get the nation to come together, unite the nation in a common purpose," Biden said.
But, with the call for unity also come new COVID-19 restrictions mostly targeted at travelers flying into the U.S. from other countries. Starting Monday, all foreign travelers must test negative 24 hours before their flight, regardless of their vaccination status.
The mask requirement for domestic travel, originally scheduled to expire in January, is now expanded until mid-March.
And the president says he's avoiding any shutdowns, and points to vaccines and testing as the way to keep the virus under control.
"We enter this winter from a position of strength compared to where America was last winter," Biden said.
Part of Biden's plan includes vaccine outreach. He's urging the 43 million Americans who have not gotten vaccinated to do so, and encouraging the 100 million eligible to get the booster shot to get one.
The White House says so far 4 million children age 5 to 11 have been vaccinated, but wants that number to increase. So as part of the plan, the administration will launch "family vaccination clinics."
"These sites are going to offer vaccinations for the whole family, one stop," Biden said.
Biden also detailed steps to increase testing, including requiring private insurers to reimburse the costs of at-home tests.
"You'll be able to test for free in the comfort of your home and have some peace of mind," Biden said.