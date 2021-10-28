WASHINGTON, D.C. - President Joe Biden is telling Democrats: Let's make a deal.
He revealed a scaled-back domestic policy plan Thursday, but there's no guarantee even this version will get the OK from his party.
Democrats have been in a standoff on the bipartisan, hard infrastructure package because progressives have been waiting for an agreement on their second human infrastructure reconciliation bill.
They still don't have an official package, but they do have a framework. The president laid that out Thursday.
"Nobody got everything they wanted – including me – but that's what compromise is," Biden said.
The framework for the smaller, $1.75-trillion human infrastructure plan expands in-home elderly care and caps childcare costs to no more than 7% of income for families making less than $300,000.
The White House says a family making $100,000 will save $5,000 a year.
It also keeps the expanded child tax credit.
"Millions of you are in the so-called sandwich generation who feel financially squeezed by caring for a child and caring for an aging parent," Biden said.
There will be expansions of Medicaid, and Medicare will include hearing aid, but not dental. That was one of the casualties, which also include four weeks of paid family leave and more robust climate provisions.
But Biden says the climate investment is still significant.
"At least ten times bigger on climate than any bill that has passed before and enough to position us for 50-52% emission reductions by 2030," Biden said.
Instead of raising the corporate tax rate or a billionaire's tax, there is a 15% corporate minimum tax.
"These plans are fiscally responsible, they are fully paid for, they don't add a single penny to deficit, they don't raise taxes on anyone making less than $400,000," Biden said.
It's still unclear whether it's enough to convince progressive Democrats to get on board.
Republicans remain opposed.
"So we were on a path to get this done. But for those who said I want to see text, the text is there," said Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.
"When the White House rushes out a framework hours before the president comes to the Hill, you know they are desperate and just grasping for straws," said House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.
They're hoping to have a vote on that $1.2-trillion hard infrastructure package Thursday, but it's still unclear if it will actually happen.
There is officially text out now for the entire Build Back Better plan, but progressives have repeatedly said they still want both passed together.