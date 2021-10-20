President Joe Biden and White House generic graphic

SCRANTON, Pa. - President Joe Biden is set to visit Scranton in search of more support for his multi-trillion dollar social services legislation.

He is scheduled to speak at the Electric City Trolley Museum at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Biden and his team have been trying to get Democrats on Capitol Hill to back his 10-year "Build Back Better" package.

"He will talk about growing up in Scranton and the way his experiences there influenced his values and his belief that we need an economy that works for working people, like those in Scranton, instead of the wealthiest Americans on Wall Street," said Jen Psaki, White House press secretary.

Democrats are working to scale it down from a cost of $3.5 trillion to about $2 trillion.

Biden has said he wants to avoid cutting programs from the package if at all possible.

