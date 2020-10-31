Election 2020 Biden

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks about the Coronavirus and health care at The Queen theater, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, in Wilmington, Del.

 Andrew Harnik - staff, AP

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. -- On Sunday, November 1, Joe Biden will travel to Philadelphia to continue his campaign for the 2020 presidential election. 

According to the press release, Biden will discuss bringing Americans together to address the crises facing the country. 

In the afternoon, Vice President Biden will deliver remarks at a “Souls to the Polls” event in Philadelphia to get out the vote with faith voters and leaders.

After, Biden will deliver remarks at a drive-in event in Philadelphia to encourage Pennsylvanians to vote.

Biden's visit on Sunday will come a day after President Trump's visit to Berks County on Saturday. 

