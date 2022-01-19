WASHINGTON, D.C. - President Joe Biden says it's been a year of challenges but also a year of enormous progress.
"We went from two million people being vaccinated at the moment I was sworn in to 210 million Americans being fully vaccinated," Biden said at a news conference marking his first year in office.
The news conference comes as a recent Gallup poll finds the president's approval rating sits at around 40 percent.
After months of focusing on vaccine distribution, the administration has since come under fire for a supply shortage of therapeutics and tests amid another wave of COVID-19.
"You guys talk about how nothing's happened. I don't think there's been as much on any incoming president's plate," Biden said.
While critics point out the prices for many goods and services have risen over the past year, Biden used the news conference to tout victories like the infrastructure deal and to push for initiatives like the Build Back Better plan, which he says is a true investment in America's future.
"It cuts the costs of elder care, it lowers the price of energy, and it will do all of this without raising a single penny in taxes on people making under $400,000 a year or raising the deficit. My plan cuts the deficit," Biden said.