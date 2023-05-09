BETHLEHEM, Pa. - New legislation aims for Pennsylvania to launch a statewide tutoring program. It would involve high schoolers volunteering to tutor younger students for academic credit.

Almost all of the students at Broughal Middle School in Bethlehem have had a tutor in their class from Lehigh University.

"They get to know somebody that is like them, just a couple of years ahead, and they get an opportunity to not only work with them academically, but get to know them. So, get to know their path," said Broughal Middle School Principal Brandon Horlick.

"The great thing about tutoring is it helps obviously, the younger student getting the tutoring, help gives them more attention, gets them up to speed with their studies, but it's been proven to improve the academic performance of the students who do the tutoring," said state Rep. Robert Freeman. "They take their studies more seriously."

That's why in House Bill 100, Freeman is proposing Pennsylvania create a tutoring program schools can opt into.

"It's my hope that by having the Department of Education provide the guidelines, it will be easy to administer by any school district," said Freeman. "They don't have to reinvent the wheel."

High school juniors and seniors would volunteer to tutor students in lower grades for academic credit.

"It gives them a connection, you know, to the community," said Horlick. "It also gives them really, really valuable skills."

Tutors would undergo training and be supervised by adults.

Among the goals is to spark interest in teaching.

"It's my hope that one of the benefits that will come out of the program will be that many of these kids who do become tutors might consider going into teaching," said Freeman. "We have a really severe teacher shortage in Pennsylvania right now."

The House passed the bill with bipartisan support. It now heads to the Senate for consideration.