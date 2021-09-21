HARRISBURG, Pa. - Legal experts say most states require what's called "proof of impairment" to charge someone with DUI, while Pennsylvania is one of 13 states with a zero-tolerance policy. That means any legal medical marijuana patient could be convicted for getting behind the wheel, even if they haven't used cannabis in weeks.
"When the medical cannabis laws were passed in Pennsylvania, a critical detail was missed," said Jesse Roedts, a medical marijuana patient. "That detail was DUI reform for legal card holders. The state legalized medical cannabis and then turned hundreds of thousands of patients into potential criminals."
Roedts says he openly told troopers at a sobriety checkpoint he was a medical marijuana patient, hadn't used cannabis or showed any signs of impairment, but was still charged with DUI, since remnants of THC were in his blood.
He had to spend thousands of dollars on legal fees to get the charges dropped.
"I felt embarrassed that I had to reveal personal medical information just to clear my name, so I would not be terminated from both of my jobs," said Roedts.
Roedts testified in front of state lawmakers Tuesday in support of Senate Bill 167.
"Pennsylvania's zero tolerance DUI law does not contemplate the difference between medicinal and recreational use," said state Sen. Camera Bartolotta.
Bartolotta's legislation would change that by requiring proof of impairment for someone to be charged with and convicted of DUI, not just a THC level. THC remains in blood for weeks, sometimes months, after use.
Criminal Defense Attorney Patrick Nightingale says so far, it's been up to each district attorney how to handle the issue.
He emphasized, "This is not a free pass for medical cannabis patients to abuse the privilege of consuming medical cannabis and to operate a motor vehicle."
So, the law wouldn't allow people to drive "high" just because they have their card.
State Police expressed support for the legislation, though troopers asked lawmakers to examine wording regarding changing the definition of "controlled substance" to ensure that doesn't impact federal funding.
"It generally does not have a negative impact on highway safety," Pennsylvania State Police Major Robert Krol said about the bill.
PSP testified it doesn't usually charge a driver unless they're showing signs of impairment, a move AAA stands by.
"We believe that more research is needed in order to determine the impairment by cannabis and driving," said Ted Leonard, the executive director of the Pennsylvania AAA Federation.
Some at the hearing expressed the desire for more research on the psychological effects of cannabis.
Dr. Lauren Vrabel, a pharmacist, emphasized these effects are different for each person.
"It would depend on quantity and frequency of use, as well as a few individual characteristics, such as body mass," said Dr. Vrabel.
Vrabel pointed out thousands of medical marijuana patients use the treatment to avoid opioids.