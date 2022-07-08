HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Pennsylvania Senate is advancing a bill that could put the matter of abortion on the ballot.
But that's not the only issue in play. The bill proposes five separate constitutional amendments.
If Senate Bill 106 is passed by the House Friday afternoon it would have to be approved by both chambers in the next session that starts in January before being placed on the ballot.
Republicans say it's a way to let the voters decide. Democrats say it is a political move to get it passed during a non-presidential election year spring primary when voter turnout is historically low.
The bill allows voters to decide if gubernatorial candidates should be allowed to choose their own running mates, whether the auditor general should audit elections, and if voters should be required to show ID before casting a vote.
Sponsor Sen. David Argall says voters should also decide if lawmakers should have more power to overrule the governor's executive orders.
"When this governor refuses to work with us our only remaining option is to bypass him via the constitutional amendment and take it to the people of Pennsylvania," Argall said.
The bill also asks whether language dealing with abortion should be added to the constitution, saying: "There is no constitutional right to taxpayer-funded abortion or other right relating to abortion."
"Make no mistake, this is the beginning of the end of women having the right to make decisions about their own bodies in this commonwealth," said Sen. Judy Schwank.
Schwank voted against the measure, saying the Pennsylvania constitution should not be used to circumvent a governor's veto.
But Sen. Lisa Boscola voted in favor, saying voters will see right through what she calls political gamesmanship.
"I am ready for this fight. I will be there as well will voters, we will exercise our right to vote and demonstrate once and for all that a woman’s right to choose is a fundamental right here in Pennsylvania," Boscola said.
If the bill is passed in two consecutive legislative sessions it would go around the governor's ability to veto and go straight to the ballot.