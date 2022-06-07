HARRISBURG, Pa. - At the state Capitol, lawmakers, women's groups, and parents rallied behind the Fairness in Women's Sports Act. The legislation passed the Pennsylvania Senate late Tuesday afternoon.
The bill would prohibit trans female athletes from competing in women's athletics in Pennsylvania.
The group of women say the move is necessary to keep biological female athletes from competing for second place for podiums and scholarships against trans females.
"The truth is that no matter what a boy does to his body, be it surgery or hormone blockers, he will never be the same as a biological girl," said parent Amy Williams.
"The NCAA has allowed trans gender athletes to compete since 2011 and there has been one, just one person, that's Leah Thomas, to take a podium in the last 11 years. It's a problem that doesn't exist," said Corrine Goodwin with Pennsylvania Trans Equity Project.
Goodwin says the bill is a political move that will not only hurt trans women, but biological women alike.
"What this bill does is not only discriminate against trans people, it opens up accusations of being trans to any cis gender athlete who happens to be a bigger, a little stronger, a little faster a little bit more capable," Goodwin said.
Goodwin says she anticipates Gov. Tom Wolf will veto the bill. The governor's office did not return calls.