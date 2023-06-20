HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Pennsylvania Senate today approved State Senator Lisa M. Boscola’s bill (Senate Bill 709) that would increase the state fine from $200 to $2,000 for killing a bald or golden eagle.

Boscola said the eagle was the focus of one of the greatest conservation efforts in American history. Congress passed a law to protect bald eagles in 1940 and golden eagles in 1962. The eagle population had been threatened into near extinction by poaching, hunting, pesticide use, habitat destruction and other dangers throughout the early 20th century.

Revenue from the fines would be designated towards replacement costs.

The Northampton County lawmaker said the eagle symbolizes strength, and still holds great significance within Native American cultures and traditions. It has also been displayed on the United States’ seal since 1782.

Senate Bill 709 now goes to the PA House for consideration.