HARRISBURG, Pa. | Rep. Gary W. Day announced on Wednesday his bill to provide additional support to Pennsylvania military families by expanding employment protections for out-of-state service has been signed into law as Act 31, of 2021.
“I am thrilled to see this piece of legislation be signed into law,” said Day. “Before now, our state law did not cover those who were activated in another state’s National Guard or Reserves, specifically in times of emergency such as hurricanes and flooding, or as we have seen, when we can rely on the brave men and women of our National Guard units for assistance with the COVID-19 pandemic."
“Prior to this law, members who were activated could technically be terminated from their place of employment, just for assisting the residents of other states during times of need when called upon," he continued. "Our servicemen and women should never have been at risk to sacrifice their jobs and supporting their families when they sacrifice so much for our freedoms and safety. I appreciate the strong bipartisan support from my House and Senate colleagues and getting this done for our military members and their families.”
Act 31 of 2021, previously House Bill 196, would extend Pennsylvania’s current employment protections to Pennsylvania citizens who are members of another state’s National Guard and are called up to serve outside of the Commonwealth, officials say.