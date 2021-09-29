HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvanians may be asked to vote on another constitutional amendment.
This time, it has to do with voting laws.
House Bill 1596 would have voters decide if Pennsylvania's Constitution and voting procedures should be changed. The Republican-sponsored bill proposes, among other things, requiring voters to present an ID when casting a ballot.
"It's pretty clear that people on both sides of the aisle think it's important - one person, one vote - and the best way to do that is to identify people," said Rep. Gary Day, (R)-District 187.
However, another state representative says it could be hard for some people to get an ID.
"I think a lot of people don’t recognize just how difficult it can be to get an ID and to how difficult it is to get an ID if you don’t actually drive," said Rep. Mike Schlossberg, (D)-District 132.
The bill also seeks to make the secretary of state an elected position, to require the state auditor general do an election audit before certification, and to put a watermark on mail-in ballots.
The issue of election reform continues to be a hot topic following the 2020 presidential election. A recent Monmouth University poll found a third of Americans believe claims of fraud in the voting process.
The process for 1596 is a long one. First, it has to be approved by both chambers in two consecutive sessions before voters weigh in.
The earliest would be 2023.
"These are big decisions for Pennsylvania. It's a big decision for the legislature, and if it comes down to it you know in a couple of years when this is on the ballot, I imagine a really major significant public debate on these topics," said Muhlenberg College Professor Chris Borick.
Pennsylvania's Supreme Court has already ruled against voter ID requirements.
Lawmakers say 1596 could go through several changes before it ends up before voters.