FILE - Pennsylvania Legislature

The interior of the dome of the Pennsylvania Capitol where the state lawmakers meet is shown in Harrisburg, Pa., in this March 22, 2021, file photo. 

 AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Pennsylvania's Republican-controlled Senate is approving bills to prohibit classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity and require educators to notify parents of sexually explicit content in the curriculum and library books.

The bills passed nearly along party lines Wednesday and Democrats warned that Gov. Tom Wolf will veto them. The bills still require approval from the state House of Representatives.

Meanwhile, a bill that would bar transgender girls from playing in sports in a way that matches their gender identity now goes to Wolf's desk.

He has vowed to veto anti-LGBTQ legislation.

