Pennsylvania Capitol building in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Proposals to hold Pennsylvania’s presidential primaries in March rather than April and to permit poll watchers to operate outside the counties where they live are advancing in the Legislature.

A divided House State Government Committee voted to send both bills to the full House. They've already passed the state Senate.

Pennsylvania's primary during presidential election years would be moved from the fourth Tuesday in April to the third Tuesday in March.

The poll watchers’ bill would give candidates an additional observer and says they can be posted close enough to see any canvassing and precanvassing.

