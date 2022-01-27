Fast-tracked legislation made its way to Gov. Tom Wolf's desk and into law Wednesday to keep burned-out health care workers on board amid staff shortages.
"This was definitely the time to get this done," said state Sen. Judy Schwank (D-11th District).
The bill sent $225 million to assist Pennsylvania's health care workforce, with a large portion going to hospitals for recruitment and retention of workers.
It is not for administrators or consultants.
"I think anytime you get a unanimous vote out of the House and Senate it can tell you that it's really important and it's very timely," said state Sen. David Argall (R-29th District).
Argall said more than $4.5 million should be heading to Reading Hospital.
Meanwhile, Sen. Schwank tells us Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center and behavioral health facilities will get a significant amount of money, too.
"Don't forget, while we went through this, there were an awful lot of mental health issues, and we continued to face the opioid crisis," Schwank said.
The bill also includes $15 million that will be heading towards a program to help nurses with student-loan debt.
"By helping them pay off some of those loans," Argall said, "I think that'll help encourage more people to look at going into that line of work."
"We appreciate what they do for us and this is a good way of thanking them and supporting them," said Schwank.