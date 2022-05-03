An outbreak of bird flu is spreading across farms in Pennsylvania.
The state Department of Agriculture says seven farms have been affected, all in Lancaster County.
More than 3.8 million birds have died so far, according to state data.
Officials are warning commercial poultry farms and people who have chickens in their backyards to be on high alert.
Avian flu poses a low risk to humans, but is almost always deadly among birds. Chickens, geese, ducks, and turkeys are among those most susceptible to the virus.