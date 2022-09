SUNBURY, Pa. -- Weis Markets' in-store pharmacies are now offering the bivalent covid-19 booster at most locations.

The single-dose Pfizer-BioNTech bivalent vaccine is available to those ages 12 and older.

The Moderna bivalent vaccine is available to those ages 18 and older.

There is no charge to customers for covid-19 immunizations.

A full list of Weis Markets pharmacies administering the latest COVID-19 boosters is available at https://www.weismarkets.com/pharmacy-services.