HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Senator Bob Casey said he tested positive for COVID-19.
Casey made the announcement on social media Tuesday.
So far, the Senator says he's asymptomatic, his post said.
Casey said he is following CDC guidelines and quarantining.
I test regularly for COVID-19, and late this afternoon, I tested positive with a breakthrough case. I’m grateful to be asymptomatic but, per CDC guidance, I will isolate for 5 days. This is reminder that the pandemic is not over. Please get vaccinated and boosted.— Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) March 22, 2022