The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum has unveiled the first bobblehead of U.S. Senator John Fetterman.

The bobblehead is being released in conjunction with Fetterman's swearing in, as well as National Bobblehead Day, which is tomorrow.

The company's CEO says they have received "many requests for a bobblehead of Fetterman" so they are excited to finally bring that idea to life.

The company also has several other political bobbleheads available for purchase, from Liz Cheney to King Charles the Third.