LANCASTER, Pa. — A teenager armed with a stolen gun is facing dozens of criminal charges for opening fire inside a crowded shopping mall in Lancaster, officials announced Friday.
Jeremiahs Josiah-Alberto Sanchez, 16, of Lancaster, is being charged as an adult with two counts of criminal attempt homicide, three counts of aggravated assault, 52 counts of recklessly endangering another person, receiving stolen property, and multiple firearm offenses, according to Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams.
The shooting Sunday afternoon stemmed from an altercation involving Sanchez and a number of other individuals in the JC Penney wing of the mall, Adams said.
"Gun violence anywhere is unacceptable, but it is particularly unnerving when it happens on a Sunday afternoon in a crowded shopping mall filled with vulnerable children, families and seniors," Adams said. "It is equally disturbing that the shooter was a 16-year-old juvenile who was armed with a stolen gun."
One of the shots Sanchez fired struck an 18-year-old man who was involved in the altercation; another struck a 30-year-old woman who was standing approximately 70 feet away and not involved in the dispute, authorities said.
One of the shots also shattered a glass door and a wall in the Sephora store. At the time, approximately 52 innocent bystanders were in the area, including several small children, officials said.
"This entire incident that led to the safety of innocent civilians being put in danger is simply outrageous," Adams said, "and we are committed to seeing justice is served."
After hearing the initial shots, a 50-year-old man who is licensed to carry a firearm approached the area and saw Sanchez and a 30-year-old man in a struggle on the ground, Adams said. At that time, Sanchez fired another shot, hitting both himself and the 30-year-old man. The same shot narrowly missed the armed civilian, who immediately fired three shots at Sanchez in defense of himself and others, Adams said. At least one of the shots hit Sanchez on an elbow.
The civilian then told Sanchez to stop moving, kicked the gun away from him, and held him at gunpoint until law enforcement arrived.
"It is very fortunate that more people were not hurt," Adams said. "The armed civilian's actions were not only justified under the law, but potentially and likely prevented others from serious injury or death."
Sanchez remains in the hospital under police guard with wounds on his hand and elbow and a graze wound on his face.
The three other shooting victims have been released from the hospital. Several other uninvolved shoppers required medical attention as a result of the chaos that ensued from the gunfire, Adams said.