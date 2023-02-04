Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow on Thursday, predicting six more weeks of winter.

We obviously all know about Phil here, but did you know there's a thing called Groundhog Day Syndrome?

It may not be an official medical diagnosis, but it's the term some people use to describe the feeling that you're reliving the same day over and over again.

Experts say there are ways to break the cycle though.

It starts with being present, both mentally and physically.

They say to try new things, meet new people, or even go on a trip.

They say breaking out of your norm can help create lasting and vivid memories.