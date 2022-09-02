It's called the unofficial end of summer, and for many they want to end it big.

AAA says about 32 percent of Americans will travel this Labor Day weekend. The vast majority, 82 percent, will drive to their destination.

"I think there's been a little pent-up demand, which is what we're seeing. Travelers can take advantage of some great savings right now," said Theresa Podguski, Director of Legislative Affairs for AAA East Central.

And they're also saving at the pump. Gas prices have seen a sharp decrease since June, when it topped out at over $5 a gallon in the Lehigh Valley.

"We're down in Pennsylvania about 13 cents over a week ago and down 42 and a half cents over a month ago," Podguski said.

With falling gas prices, the increase in travel is expected to continue through fall.

"We're seeing 73 percent that were surveyed in early August are planning to take a leisure travel trip after Labor Day, so a very high percentage and I do believe it's because of that pent-up demand," Podguski said.

But with more people out and about, it might take you a little longer to get to your destination.

"Plan for that extra traffic because we've also seen road construction out there, but there's going to be a lot more people on the roads for this Labor Day weekend," Podguski said.

"So plan ahead, listen to traffic reports or use your smartphone to find out how you can avoid some of those delays."