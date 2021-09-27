It will be busy on Capitol Hill this week, with a series of consequential votes.
The first one is on infrastructure.
"I am a firm yes on both, and I hope my colleagues will understand just how important it is to this country," said U.S. Rep. Susan Wild, (D) PA District 7.
A vote for the 1.2-trillion-dollar bipartisan deal was delayed till Thursday, as some progressive Democrats threaten to shoot it down unless a 3.5-trillion-dollar reconciliation package is attached.
"One is completely dependent upon the other, and that's very unfortunate for a problem-solving conservative like me," said U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser, (R) PA District 9.
Tying them together has put all Republicans against the bill.
"We just spent 4 trillion dollars last year coming out of the COVID crisis, which still lingers - I get it, but our economy is not suffering because of it," continued Meuser.
Also looming is the deadline for a new government-funding bill, which must be approved by Thursday to avoid a shutdown.
Republicans are expected to block that bill since Democrats have included raising the debt ceiling.
"Here you have the president of the United States saying reconciliation is going to have zero cost," said Meuser. "Yet, the new debt limit, this new debt ceiling will a number on it in the neighborhood of 35-trillion dollars."
"People need to understand that the debt limit needs to deal with debt that's already been incurred. It's not approval in advance of spending that's going to happen," said Wild.
The current debt limit is 28.5 trillion. Treasury cannot issue new bonds on debt beyond the debt limit - meaning default.
Democrats worked with Republicans to raise the debt limit three times under the Trump administration.
Most likely we will see a smaller reconciliation package that will allow Democrats to move through both infrastructure packages on their own.
They can also include raising the debt ceiling in that package to do that on their own, too. The United States has never defaulted on its debt.
As for the government-funding portion, Democrats need Republicans to get that through.