HARRISBURG, Pa. - One of the Pennsylvania Farm Show's popular features has been canceled for 2021.
Due to the resurgence of COVID-19 cases, the butter sculpture will not happen this year, said state Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding.
“While we are heartbroken to have to cancel popular features of our annual Farm Show, we simply cannot afford to compromise the health and safety of our staff, the sculptors who would have to travel to Harrisburg, and those involved in recording and broadcasting virtual events," Redding said in a news release Tuesday morning.
The 2021 show, set for Jan. 9 through Jan. 15, is already scheduled to be held virtually and will go on as planned, officials said.
The Farm Show bills itself as the country's largest agricultural exposition under a single roof, drawing hundreds of thousands of people to Harrisburg to see about 6,000 animals and take in some 10,000 competitive exhibits.