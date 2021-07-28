L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - President Joe Biden promoted American manufacturing and jobs during his visit to the Lehigh Valley Wednesday.
Biden spoke at the Mack Trucks plant in Lower Macungie Township.
Biden announced a proposal to change the implementation of the Buy American Act. Biden said his proposal would increase U.S. content in the products the federal government buys and support the domestic production of products he says is critical to the country's national and economic security.
Biden said the proposed rule would close loopholes by raising the domestic content threshold. The Buy American statute says products bought with taxpayer dollars must “substantially all” be made in the U.S., Biden said.
"In recent years, buy American has become a hollow promise. My administration is going to make buy American a reality and I'm putting the weight of the federal government behind that commitment," Biden said.
Biden said that, right now, products could qualify if just 55% of the value of their component parts was manufactured in the U.S. The rule proposes an immediate increase of the threshold to 60% and a phased increase to 75%.
Biden said the proposal would close a loophole in the current regulation, while also allowing businesses time to adjust their supply chains to increase the use of American-made components.
"If companies know we'll be buying from them, they'll be more likely to hire and make investments," Biden said.
During speech at @MackTrucks @POTUS tells crowd: If American companies know we'll be buying from them, they'll be more likely to hire and make Investments
"American strength is here. It's in this region. It's you," Biden said.
Biden also spoke about creating a better domestic supply chain on critical products, in light of the shortages during the pandemic.
"Yes, we'll keep trading with allies, but we need to have a resilient supply chain of our own so that we're never again at the mercy of other countries for critical goods ever again," Biden said.
The speech comes as the Associated Press reports that Senate Republicans have reached a deal with Democrats over major outstanding issues in a $1 trillion infrastructure bill and said they are ready to vote to take up the bill.
"You may have heard that in Washington, I was just on the phone, looks like we reached a bipartisan agreement on infrastructure. Fancy word for bridges, roads," Biden said during the speech.
The Republican senators met Wednesday morning with Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, who appears to have given his nod to proceed to consider the emerging legislation.
The bill would provide new spending on roads, bridges, and on broadband access.
The outcome will set the stage for the next debate over Biden’s much more ambitious $3.5 trillion spending package, which includes child care, tax breaks and health care, according to the Associated Press.
"I've been saying along we're going to get that done," Biden said when WFMZ's Justin Backover asked him about the infrastructure deal.
I just asked @POTUS for his reaction to news of a new infrastructure agreement. "I've been saying all along we're going to get that done."
Biden also urged anyone who has not gotten vaccinated to do so, as the contagious delta variant continues to spread.