Congressman Matt Cartwright announced the passage Friday of the Camp Lejeune Justice Act.
The legislation ensures service members and their families can receive justice for their exposure to toxic chemicals in drinking water at Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville, North Carolina.
From the 1950's to the 80's thousands were exposed to government-provided tap water with levels which exceeded permitted safety standards.
Cartwright said the exposure likely put them as risk for cancers and raised the risk of birth defects and adverse outcomes.
"The service members who signed up to defend their country and the people who supported them at Camp Lejeune were let down in a big way by their government. This tragedy was a major failure on the part of the Department of Defense, and all those who suffered for it deserve justice," Cartwright said.
According to one of the Act's co-sponsors, the Camp Lejeune Justice Act closes a legal loophole to give those impacted their day in court.