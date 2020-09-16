Hershey's just launched a website that maps out how to trick-or-treat safely in every county across the United States, so take that, coronavirus.
The website prompts people to hover over their county, which is color-coded to display the COVID-19 risk level in that area.
Green represents the lowest risk for trick-or-treating and red represents the highest risk.
The map also lists the number of confirmed cases in each county.
On the website Hershey also has Halloween celebration recommendations for each color, from trick-or-treating with masks on to staying at home to watch scary movies.
For example, for "orange" areas Hershey recommends a socially distant neighborhood candy hunt or neighborhood drive-by costume parties.
For "yellow" areas, Hershey suggests a decorate-your-own spooky face-mask party.