WASHINGTON, D.C. - It seems there may finally be a stimulus deal, after a bipartisan group of lawmakers unveiled a $908 billion framework on Tuesday.
"Once you get agreement, there's a kind of momentum that I hope will take over,” said Senator Bob Casey.
Although he thinks it isn’t nearly enough money, he says it is enough for the next few months.
"Having that for two months is a heck of a lot better than having zero," Casey said.
The proposal includes:
$160 billion for states
$300 a week in extended unemployment benefits
$280 billion for PPP loans
Increased food assistance
Eviction moratorium
Extended pause on student loan payments
"Republican and Democratic governors have asked for more money," Sen. Casey said.
However, it doesn't include any stimulus checks.
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has supported the bipartisan package as a framework to begin negotiations. It is nearly double the $500 million proposal being pushed by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
Senator Pat Toomey, who prefers a smaller, more-targeted stimulus, has indicated he would prefer to start negotiations at that number, saying in a statement: “This fall, Senate Republicans attempted twice to start debate on an additional $500 billion COVID bill. Unfortunately, Senate Democrats blocked its consideration, despite the fact that the bill is supported by a majority of senators. This bill should serve as the starting point for future COVID legislation, as it includes: another round of targeted PPP funding, broader unemployment eligibility, aid to child care providers and schools, funding for COVID-19 vaccine distribution, and protections for businesses, schools, and other entities from frivolous lawsuits.”
Regardless, McConnell has cut an optimistic tone: "Compromise is within reach, We know where we agree, we can do this."
Senator Casey thinks something much more in-depth will be needed come February: " I think we're gonna need a New Deal Works Progress Administration-like bill." The senator first floated that idea back in August.