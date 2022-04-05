The eighth-seeded North Carolina Tar Heels men's basketball team put an end to legendary Duke Coach Mike Krzyzewski's career — and is vying for a national title against Kansas — with another big area name on its bench.
"When you hear the name 'Lebo,' it's synonymous with high school basketball," said Scott Mattea, assistant athletic director with Pottsville Area High School and an area sports history aficionado.
Before Jeff Lebo became an assistant coach at North Carolina, also coaching his son, he and his dad made a name for themselves at Carlisle High School in Cumberland County.
"His father Dave was a coaching legend in the state of Pennsylvania and won four state championships. The first one being in 1985. With his son being a senior on that team," Mattea recalled.
"Obviously, his dad did a lot for Carlisle High School and the basketball program," said Carlisle High Principal Michael Black, who is also a friend of the Lebo family. "He mentored a ton of kids and worked with a ton of kids."
As the Lebo legacy lines glass trophy cases at Carlisle High School, Jeff Lebo's supporters back home in Pennsylvania are hoping he adds something even bigger to it during Monday night's game.
"It's always neat when you see big things like this, and you know there's a connection to what you're trying to do on a daily basis," Black said.
With a father and son from Carlisle taking home the first state title, now Lebo and his son are hoping for a title at the next level.
"What happened was legendary in the state of Pennsylvania, and it's unique that the father also coached with his son when Jeff went on to the college ranks," Mattea said.
"Sharing that moment with his son," Black said, "I can't even imagine the emotions and the excitement of the whole ordeal."