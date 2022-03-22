Carpenter Technology Corp., a maker of high-performance alloys that has operations in Berks County, is increasing base prices by an average of 12% to 15% on new, non-contract orders for the majority of its specialty alloy products.
Philadelphia-based Carpenter Technology said the increases take effect with new orders placed after Tuesday, March 22. Any applicable surcharges also remain in effect.
Carpenter did not give a reason for the increases, but the prices have been rising across the board. The U.S. Department of Labor said the Consumer Price Index reached an annual rate of 7.9% in February, a 40-year high.
Earlier this month, Carpenter Technology said a 4,500-ton press in Berks County went back into operation after an unscheduled outage.
Carpenter was founded in Reading in 1889 and now has 4,234 employees, according to its website. Fiscal year 2020 revenue was $2.18 billion. The company serves customers in the aerospace, transportation, defense, energy, industrial, medical and consumer-electronics markets.
The company's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CRS. It last traded at $39.49. In the last 52 weeks, Carpenter shares have traded as high as $49.20 and as low as $26.84.