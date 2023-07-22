WASHINGTON, D.C. - Sen. Bob Casey (D-Pa.) has partnered with Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) to introduce a bill designed to reduce drug costs for senior citizens.

The bill is formally known as the "Protecting Seniors from high Drug Costs Act." If passed, it would prohibit health plans and pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) from charging Medicare Part D beneficiaries more in cost-sharing than the net cost of the drug they purchase.

"We cannot allow corporate profiteering to continue getting in the way of our seniors being able to afford the prescription drugs they need," Casey said.

“This commonsense legislation would put an end to the harmful practice of ‘copay clawbacks’ and prevent third-party pharmacy benefit managers from cutting a profit at the expense of patients’ pocketbooks," Cornyn said.

Casey's sponsorship of this bill follows his previous support of the Lowering Medicare Premiums and Prescription Drug Costs Act – of which several provisions were included in the Inflation Reduction Act last summer.