On Tuesday, a jury in Minneapolis found former police officer Derek Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd, charges for which he could face decades in prison.
He was immediately taken away in handcuffs and his bail revoked.
While crowds celebrated in Minneapolis, prosecutors called for peace.
"I would not call today's verdict justice, however, because justice applies true restoration. But it is accountability which is the first step towards justice," said Keith Ellison, the Minnesota Attorney General.
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris praised the verdict, and both said systemic racism must be stopped in this country.
"The murder of George Floyd launched a summer of protests we hadn't seen since the civil rights eras of the 60's protests that unified everyone of every race and of every generation with peace and with purpose to say enough, enough, enough of the senseless killings," said Biden.
"We are all a part of George Floyd's legacy. And our job now is to honor it and to honor him," said Harris.
Floyd's family held a news conference and his brother Terrence said, "History is here, this is monumental."
His loved ones also say they're happy with the verdict, but there is still a lot of work to do.
"We all need justice. We're all fighting for one reason and it's justice for all," said Floyd's brother Philonese. "I think today has been an occasion where people can celebrate, but tomorrow it's back to business."
Local members of Congress also shared their thoughts about the verdict, as well as their stance on the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, which was passed in the U.S. House of Representatives in March but now needs approval from the U.S. Senate.
U.S. Sen. Bob Casey
"This verdict is about accountability, but it is not justice," said U.S. Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA) in a statement he issued following Chauvin's conviction. "While Derek Chauvin will be held accountable for the murder of George Floyd, it’s not enough. Countless others have died at hands of police because of a broken system that must be reformed."
Casey went on, "My thoughts are with George Floyd's family today. True justice will come when Congress passes the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act and other measures to begin to right the wrongs created by systemic racism and injustice."
U.S. Rep. Chrissy Houlahan
"Around this country and across the globe, people watched with horror as Derek Chauvin knelt on George Floyd's neck for 9 minutes and 29 seconds," stated U.S. Rep. Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA). "Today, the jury came back with what I believe was the only acceptable verdict – Derek Chauvin is guilty of murder."
Houlahan's statement continued to discuss the topic of justice in America:
"And while I am grateful for this verdict, I hesitate to call it justice. Justice would be a society where Black people can live their lives safely and free from fear of police violence, free from being targeted by those whose job it is to protect. In a just America, George Floyd would be alive today."
"A just country means a country where every American has access to quality health care, education and housing. The criminal justice and policing systems do not exist in a vacuum — each of these issues are interconnected, and for true reform to occur, we must work aggressively to build more equitable systems that recognize and account for the vast racial disparities that still exist in this country."
She also addressed the role of Congress in creating an environment of justice:
"That is the justice we in Congress must fight for. The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act still awaits action in the U.S. Senate. We need a Senate that is committed to rooting out systemic racism, and that commitment starts with taking up this legislation."
Finally, Houlahan reflected on Floyd's legacy:
"Lastly, today I am thinking of George Floyd’s family. It is important for us all to remember that George Floyd was a father to five children, a son to George and Cissy and a brother to four siblings. What this family has endured this past year is unimaginable to so many of us, particularly as white Americans. Over this past year, George Floyd has become a symbol, representing the countless Black lives that have been lost at the hands of police. Throughout this entire year, George Floyd’s family has conducted themselves with dignity as they have led a call for justice."
"We owe George Floyd, his family and the entire Black community a resounding answer to that call for justice, to that call for equity."
Chauvin will be sentenced in about 8 weeks.