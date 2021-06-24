Pennsylvania's U.S. Senator Bob Casey unveiled a bill Thursday he says will be a key part of President Joe Biden's American Jobs Plan.
He plans to make investments in local services to help the people who need it most across the state.
The idea of mixing infrastructure and investments in home- and community-based services isn't being agreed upon across party lines. Republicans say the two terms should be separate platforms, while Democrats, like Casey, say they go hand in hand.
Biden has said his American Jobs Plan would create millions of jobs through a massive investment in the nation's infrastructure.
Casey, a fellow Democrat, is hoping to expand that vision.
"We are going to be introducing legislation that will focus on better care and better jobs," he said.
Casey says the Better Care Better Jobs Act would invest in home- and community-based services, with a focus on direct-care workers.
"We want to provide better care and access to care for seniors and people with disabilities and, three, we want to provide support for family caregivers who provide care every day," Casey said.
He says caregiving is a large part of American infrastructure.
"For millions of Americans, their bridge to work might be a physical bridge that might need to be repaired or replaced... but for many Americans, especially for women trying to get work, their bridge to work is also the bridge for care-giving," Casey said.
And as Casey hopes to expand access, he also wants to invest in the essential workers who provide care.
"Here's the problem, we only pay them on average $12 an hour. In Pennsylvania, the most recent is $11.99, and in some states, $10 or $9. We can't tolerate that. That isn't consistent with American values. We claim we are the greatest country in the world," Casey said.
Republican U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser responded to the proposed bill, saying the definition of infrastructure is the system of public works of a county through roads, bridges and pipelines. He says the Biden Administration is trying to create new definitions for infrastructure, and says he'll work for improved access to more affordable, quality healthcare, but not by way of infrastructure.