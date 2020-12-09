Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey has introduced a new initiative aimed at police reform in the state.
It's called the Law Enforcement Education and Accountability for People with Disabilities Initiative. In a news release, Casey says the initiative is made up of two bills, the Safe Interactions Act and the Human Services Emergency Logistic Program Act.
The HELP Act would divert non-criminal, non-fire and non-medical emergency calls from 911 systems to state and regional 211 systems, while providing resources and funding to improve 211 referral systems, according to the news release. The bill would create an oversight system for the 211 networks comprised of community members who represent older adults, people with disabilities, ethnic and racial community members and members of other communities.
The Safe Interactions Act would provide grants to enable non-profit disability organizations to develop training programs that support safe interactions between law enforcement officers and people with disabilities, the news release said.
The training would be directed to both new and veteran officers and would include people with disabilities in the training as instructors. It would also establish an advisory council, chaired by a person with a disability, to oversee the training program development and implementation.