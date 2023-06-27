WASHINGTON, D.C. - The "Pregnant Workers Fairness Act" officially becomes federal law on Tuesday, more than a decade after Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA) first sponsored the bill.

The law requires employers to provide "reasonable accommodations" related to childbirth or other medical conditions faced by pregnant women at work, according to the United States Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

“It took 10 years of fighting to get this passed, but today, the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act is now the law of the land,” Casey said in a press release. “This law is simple: it ensures that pregnant workers have the right to reasonable accommodations, like a stool or water bottle, while at work. Women in Pennsylvania and around the country can breathe easy knowing they do not have to choose between their jobs and a healthy pregnancy.”

Casey initially introduced the bill to his Senate colleagues in 2012, after Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) sponsored it in the House of Representatives. Nadler and Casey re-introduced the bill in every subsequent Congress until the 2021-22 session, when it passed both the House and Senate.

President Joe Biden signed the bill into law last December, as part of the $1.7 trillion initiative that funded the federal government this year.