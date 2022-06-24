Both of Pennsylvania's senators — Republican Pat Toomey and Democrat Bob Casey — voted in favor of the gun reform package, known as the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act.
"The Bipartisan Safer Communities Act isn't a gun control bill," Toomey said in a statement. "It's commonsense legislation to strengthen background checks, provide federal assistance for state crisis intervention programs, enhance penalties for gun trafficking and straw purchases, and invest in school safety and mental health."
Among its features, the act enhances background checks for those under 21, closes the "boyfriend loophole" by prohibiting criminals convicted of domestic violence from owning a gun, and funds implementation of state extreme risk protection order laws, which temporarily removes firearm access from those who may be a risk to themselves or others.
Casey said it's the "most significant legislation to begin to tackle gun violence in nearly three decades."
"Americans deserve to feel safe in schools, grocery stores, synagogues, churches, and communities," he said in a statement.
The U.S. Senate approved the bipartisan bill Thursday night. Now, it moves on to the House of Representatives.