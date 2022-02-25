HARRISBURG, Pa. - Friday, the CDC announced a new approach to the COVID-19 pandemic, which includes less masking for most of the country.
This comes as Pennsylvania's Department of Health said the state is entering a new phase of the pandemic and is even prepared to transition toward an endemic.
The CDC's new approach focuses on preventing high-risk Americans from serious illness and keeping hospitals from being overwhelmed.
Communities' COVID-19 levels, which will be updated on the CDC website, will be determined by hospitalizations, hospital beds occupied with coronavirus patients, and new cases.
A low-level means there is a limited impact on a health care system.
Medium indicates health care systems are being impacted, and high-risk people should talk to their doctors to talk about whether they should wear a mask.
At a high level, everyone is supposed to mask up.
The CDC also updated guidance for schools, now only recommending universal masking for those located in a high level.
This update came the same day Acting Secretary of Health Keara Klinepeter shared, "Pennsylvania is moving in the right direction."
Klinepeter says Pennsylvania is now focused on prioritizing prevention and managing outbreaks, using what she considers a strong public health infrastructure. That includes widespread testing, vaccines, therapeutic treatments and a stockpile of PPE.
Even with at-home test kits, the state health department says it's confident it has enough data from all of its counties to say it's entering a new phase. Pennsylvania's seven-day average is 2,600 new cases a day. The Keystone State's all-time high was 33,000 cases a day.
The acting secretary attributes this progress to rising rates of vaccinations and boosters, plus those who continue to listen to the guidance that's been there all along: staying home when you're sick, wearing masks and washing your hands well.
When 69 News Reporter Priscilla Liguori asked what makes us sure we're entering a new phase of the pandemic now, given that case counts were skyrocketing just over a month and a half ago, Klinepeter said, "I think we do see a significant trend to lower case counts, hospitalizations and deaths, but I think to your point, that's why we're really focused on maintaining readiness for what could come next."
That could be steps forward or backwards.
"We're really keying off of what the World Health Organization is doing," said Klinepeter.
That's who the state health department says could remove the phrase "pandemic," while pointing out Pennsylvania is ready to move into an endemic.
"We really want to focus on maintaining a state of readiness," said Klinepeter.
The state Health Department says 95% of residents ages 18 and older have received at least one COVID vaccination.
"Everybody is, you know, trying to adjust to what this next period of time looks like, and I would just encourage us to all have patience and grace for one another during it," said Klinepeter.