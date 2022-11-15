ALLENTOWN, Pa. - There are some mixed signals about Pennsylvania's roads.

The PA Council of the American Society of Civil Engineers gave the state's infrastructure a C- this year. The mark comes as the Biden and Wolf administrations celebrate the one-year anniversary of the bipartisan infrastructure law.

State and federal officials are touting the success of the law, while those engineers and some local leaders say a lot more work needs to be done.

Since the bipartisan infrastructure law was signed one year ago, "over $185 billion has been pushed out across the nation," said White House Senior Advisor and Infrastructure Coordinator Mitch Landrieu.

That includes nearly $8 billion in Pennsylvania.

"Already, the big bipartisan infrastructure law has brought $5.2 billion to Pennsylvania for roads and bridges," said Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf.

"Some of the projects that you're going to see moving faster because of this are some resurfacing on Route 33 in the northern part of Northampton County and in the southern part of Monroe County," said Ron Young, a PennDOT District Press Officer in Engineering District 5.

"Next year, we'll be putting out a contract to replace the Route 329 Cementon Bridge over the Lehigh River."

PennDOT District 5 says hundreds of millions of dollars are expected to be allocated to the region in the coming years from this act.

But agency officials say projects like the Hill to Hill bridge in Bethlehem each cost tens of millions of dollars, so while these are massive amounts of money, the funds could be eaten up pretty quickly.

"Our costs are going up. Our revenues have been staying level or even decreasing as a result of more efficient vehicles and electric vehicles," said Young. "About 70% of our revenue comes from the gas tax, and we're hopeful that that changes in the future."

Long-term solutions are needed, according to PennDOT District 5.

Meanwhile, Pennsylvania's Civil Engineers graded the state's infrastructure a C- this year, stating it's in mediocre condition and requires attention.

Among the pros were aviation and rail networks. The cons included an aging infrastructure network and struggling water systems.

The $51 million the Lehigh Valley, Berks, Carbon, Monroe and Schuylkill counties have received from the bipartisan law so far has been split up between major roads, like 22 and 78, and smaller ones.