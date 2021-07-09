HARRISBURG, Pa. | Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) Secretary Jennifer Berrier announced on Friday that the department is taking steps to correct overcharges for some Unemployment Compensation (UC) fault overpayments during the years 2006-16.
Fault overpayments occur when an individual intentionally withholds or provides incorrect information about a claim and receives UC benefits for which they are not eligible, officials stated. Individuals are required to repay a fault overpayment as well as interest on any fault overpayment principal not paid within 15 days after the Notice of Overpayment determination is issued by UC.
Claimants and employers were charged the same rate of interest until a law change occurred in 2005. After that, the rate charged against employers was no longer the same as the rate charged against claimants, authorities say.
The interest rate for employers continued to be applied to the fault overpayments for claimants through 2016, when the error was discovered. L&I says it took immediate steps to correct the interest rate for 2017 overpayments, and ensure the interest rate charged on fault overpayments from 2017 until the present is the correct rate.
L&I staff say they immediately attempted to identify, calculate and return overcharged interest, but report that they first needed to develop a method to calculate the overcharges over the relevant period of time for each affected claimant and to issue the refunds.
As reprogramming of the unemployment system was being completed to issue the refunds, the COVID-19 global pandemic began, and staff says they had to be redirected to assist with the unemployment crisis.
The recent launch of the new UC system has allowed L&I staff to resume working on the refund project, officials stated. Individuals who still owe an overpayment will not receive a refund, but rather will have the interest from the range of affected years on their owed amount reduced until the amount owed is correct.
L&I staff will also reportedly be contacting individuals who have repaid their fault overpayment and may be due a refund of overpaid interest.
Approximately 250,000 individuals with fault overpayments were affected by the interest overcharge, officials say. Of the approximately $14 million in refunds, 80% of individuals are owed less than $50, and 65% of the individuals are owed less than $5, data shows.
Individuals with non-fault overpayments are not charged interest and therefore are not affected by the overcharge.
For more information and updates on unemployment benefits programs, visit the website.