Money

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Employees of licensed child care facilities in Pennsylvania will be eligible for a one-time, $600 grant to reward them for providing a valuable service through the pandemic.

Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration said Wednesday that the money is from federal programs. About $20 million is available, and could provide grants to as many as 33,000 child care workers, the administration said.

It will replace this year’s grants from a program designed to boost the pay of highly qualified early childhood education teachers. That program previously provided payments to approximately 9,000 child care employees, the administration said.

