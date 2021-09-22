More of the victims of a bus crash in Schuylkill County on Sunday have been released from the hospital.
The Lancaster County church the students were from said Tuesday evening that three more girls are back home.
LCBC says it's hopeful more of the remaining 10 students and volunteers in the hospital will be released over the next few days. LCBC says they're taking "positive steps in their recovery journey," but did not comment on their conditions.
The church also created a support fund to help the victims and families.
A bus carrying more than 30 high school freshmen and sophomore girls as well as volunteer leaders returning from a church retreat went off the Interstate 81 and crashed in the woods in Schuylkill County on Sunday afternoon.
All were injured, as well as the bus driver, with some sustaining critical injuries.