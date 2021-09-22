Bus crash in Schuylkill County
Larry Neff

More of the victims of a bus crash in Schuylkill County on Sunday have been released from the hospital.

The Lancaster County church the students were from said Tuesday evening that three more girls are back home.

LCBC says it's hopeful more of the remaining 10 students and volunteers in the hospital will be released over the next few days. LCBC says they're taking "positive steps in their recovery journey," but did not comment on their conditions.

The church also created a support fund to help the victims and families.

A bus carrying more than 30 high school freshmen and sophomore girls as well as volunteer leaders returning from a church retreat went off the Interstate 81 and crashed in the woods in Schuylkill County on Sunday afternoon.

All were injured, as well as the bus driver, with some sustaining critical injuries.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Comments disabled.