Don't expect your wallet to get a pardon this Thanksgiving. Food prices have been on the rise, and this dinner will be no different.
"It's definitely more expensive this year. Thanksgiving is coming up next week and I have yet to do my shopping. I have to look at my budget and see what I can afford," said shopper Rachel Schmoyer.
"I can afford it but it's really hard to afford it right now, because it's more expensive every day," said local resident Imran Malik.
A new survey out from the farm bureau found Thanksgiving dinner to be 14 percent more expensive compared to last year.
The survey - conducted from Oct. 28 to Nov. 8 - found turkey alone to be up 24 percent.
"I've noticed more grocery stores this year aren't doing free turkey offerings and things, and just the price per pound has gone up too. So it's gonna be a stretch this holiday season," Schmoyer said.
"Families are now facing increases in food prices, up almost 5% overall from one year ago, and even sharper increases for meat and poultry," said Priscilla Rosado, Assistant Director for Food Access and Emergency Services with the United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley.
Rosado says it speaks to a larger problem. She says their data show that United Way-supported food pantries served almost 45,000 people last year. That's up 88 percent since before the pandemic.
"According to the latest reports from Feeding America, 1 in 10 Lehigh Valley residents are food insecure, including 1 in 6 being children," Rosado said.