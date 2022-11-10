HARRISBURG, Pa. - Which party will control the Pennsylvania State House?

According to the Associated Press, Democrats have currently won 101 seats in the 203-member chamber. One more seat would mean a majority.

The final results hinge on two districts.

And the remaining races that could determine the future are not far from us — one's in Bucks County where only two votes separated Democrat Mark Moffa from Republican Joseph Hogan as of Thursday evening. In Montgomery County, the 151st District race is separated by just over 25 votes.

Only time will tell what it ultimately comes down to. And it could be a question for days.

On the national scene, both chambers of Congress are still up for grabs. The Republicans appear on track to take control of the House of Representatives.

Congressman Scott Perry of Pennsylvania spoke about his vision for House leadership, if that happens.

"We're supporting any leadership team, or any members that wish to be a part of leadership, that are interested in more fairness for members and a more member-driven conference as opposed to a leadership driven, top-down strategy," Perry said.

After Democrat John Fetterman flipped Pat Toomey's seat on Tuesday, The U.S. Senate comes down to three states - Arizona, Nevada, and Georgia.

Georgia heads to a runoff next month, as neither incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock nor Republican challenger Herschel Walker topped 50 percent on election day.

President Joe Biden weighed in Thursday, following the close-call races that didn't result in the red wave that was predicted.

"Tuesday was a good day for America, a good day for democracy, and it was a strong night for Democrats," Biden said.