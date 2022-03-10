HARRISBURG, Pa. - After four months, 41 witnesses and 14,000 pages of testimony, closing arguments were finally made in Pennsylvania's landmark school funding trial.
Education on the brink, is how the attorney for six statewide school districts, including Panther Valley and Shenandoah, described Pennsylvania's public education.
This during closing arguments in a case that could radically change how public schools are funded.
First filed in 2014, the lawsuit argues the public education funding system violates the state's constitution and does not promise a through and efficient education for all students. The reason? The majority of school funding comes from local sources, like property taxes, and poorer districts are drastically underfunded compared to wealthier ones.
There's a $7,000 per student difference between districts, attorney Katrina Robinson told the judge. She called the General Assembly willfully ignorant and irrational in how it funds public schools, saying Act 35, the fair funding formula passed in 2016, doesn't do its job.
She pointed to both Panther Valley and Shenandoah having some of the highest taxes in the state but being funded near the bottom of the 500 school districts.
During closing arguments pictures of run-down school buildings and classrooms were shown as examples of how districts don't have the funds for basic repairs.
Several state entities are being sued, including Gov. Tom Wolf, even though Tom Corbett was the Governor when the suit was originally filed, the state Board of Education, and Senate Pro Tempore Jake Corman. Corman's attorney argued Pennsylvania is in the nation's top 10 in education spending per student and is at nearly $14 billion for education.
Corman's attorney Tom DeCesare argued pictures of rundown buildings were old and have either been repaired or are not being used anymore. He said the districts need to better show how their money is being spent and pointed to Panther Valley adding a host of new classes, with money given during COVID, as an example.
DeCesare questioned if the best choices are being made for students in financially tough districts.
The judge did allow the districts to include a recent statement by Speaker of the House Republican Bryan Cutler on recent PSSA and Keystone test scores, indicating funding inequities played a role in low scores.
A final decision isn't expected until the summer.