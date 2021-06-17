HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania leaders are kicking off a campaign to help stop lead paint poisoning in the state.

The acting secretary of human services led Thursday's virtual launch of the Lead Free Promise Project.

The initiative creates a state fund for homeowners and landlords with low incomes to remove lead paint-based hazards from their properties.

It also enacts legislation that requires all kids to be screened for possible lead poisoning.

"Once young children accumulate the ingested or inhaled lead in their body, it is rapidly absorbed into their brain, their bones, their kidneys, and this is irreversible. It causes irreversible damage," said Dr. Frances Gross, a pediatrician at Lancaster General Hospital.

Federal health officials recommend that all children get screened for lead poisoning before the age of one, and again by the age of two.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.