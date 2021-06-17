HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania leaders are kicking off a campaign to help stop lead paint poisoning in the state.
The acting secretary of human services led Thursday's virtual launch of the Lead Free Promise Project.
The initiative creates a state fund for homeowners and landlords with low incomes to remove lead paint-based hazards from their properties.
It also enacts legislation that requires all kids to be screened for possible lead poisoning.
"Once young children accumulate the ingested or inhaled lead in their body, it is rapidly absorbed into their brain, their bones, their kidneys, and this is irreversible. It causes irreversible damage," said Dr. Frances Gross, a pediatrician at Lancaster General Hospital.
Federal health officials recommend that all children get screened for lead poisoning before the age of one, and again by the age of two.