HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Shapiro Administration is reminding Pennsylvanians that there are various methods for obtaining naloxone, a medication that can save lives in opioid overdose emergencies.

The state's programs have facilitated almost 23,000 overdose reversals since 2017 using naloxone.

Acting Health Secretary Dr. Debra Bogen emphasizes that anyone can administer naloxone to a person experiencing an opioid overdose and encourages Pennsylvanians to obtain it from pharmacies, community giveaways, or other sources and learn how to use it.

Naloxone can restore breathing to someone whose breathing has slowed or stopped due to an opioid overdose, and it is approved by the FDA.

Although naloxone can be administered by anyone, taking the free training offered is highly recommended to better prepare individuals to assist someone in need. Completing the training and obtaining a certificate of completion will protect individuals administering naloxone as Good Samaritans.