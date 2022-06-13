WASHINGTON - A second public hearing was held to investigate voter fraud allegations after the 2020 presidential election and the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol. 69 News Reporter Chantelle Calhoun breaks down what was said during Monday's meeting.
The House select committee played back testimony from advisers and political officials detailing how then-President Donald Trump engaged in pushing fraudulent information after his loss in the 2020 election.
“All the early claims that I understood were completely bogus and silly and were usually based on complete misinformation,” said former United States Attorney General William Barr.
“The FBI interviewed the individuals that were depicted in the videos that were reportedly double, triple counting the ballots and determined that nothing irregular happened in the counting,” said former United States Attorney of Atlanta Byung J. Pak.
Former members of Trump's legal team also said under oath that there was no proven voter fraud.
“Various allegations of fraud were discussed and Eric and Pat told the group, the president included, that none of those allegations substantiated to the point where they can be the basis for any litigation,” said President Trump’s former counselor.
“I have a good reputation for being honest and professional and I didn't think what was happening was necessarily honest or professional,” said former White House Political Director Bill Stepien.
The former president's legal team made claims that dead people voted, which were also found to be unsubstantiated, and the campaign sent messages to supporters asking for donations for a defense fund well after the election was certified.
“They continue to barrage small-dollar donors with emails encouraging them to donate to what is called the Official Election Defense Fund. The select committee discovered no such fund existed,” said House of Representatives Senior Investigative Counsel Amanda Wick.
The panel will hear more testimony on Wednesday.