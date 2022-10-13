WASHINGTON - The House Select Committee held its final hearing before the midterm elections.

They showed new testimony and evidence Thursday that they argue demonstrate how former President Donald Trump knew he lost the election, but still pushed to overturn the results. They say he told his Chief of Staff Mark Meadows that something needed to be done.

Cassidy Hutchinson was an aide to Meadows. According to her, Trump told Meadows, "I don't want people to know we lost, Mark, This is embarrassing. Figure it out. We need to figure it out."

The committee also shared never-before-seen footage of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other leaders sheltered during the riot, making phone calls to try to get additional help.

"I'm going to call the mayor of D.C. to see what she can do. They're just breaking windows, they said somebody was shot, it's just horrendous," Pelosi said.

But, the bombshell came at the end. The committee voted unanimously to subpoena Trump for documents and testimony.

"We now need to hear from the president. What we presented today clearly shows the president's culpability in what occurred on Jan. 6. So if he wants to clear the record, he will have an opportunity to do it," said committee Chairman Bennie Thompson.

Trump took to his social media platform, Truth Social, to share his thoughts.

"Why didn't the unselect committee ask me to testify months ago? Why did they wait until the very end, the final moments of their last meeting? Because the committee is a total "bust" that has only served to further divide our country which, by the way, is doing very badly - a laughing stock all over the world," Trump wrote.

If Trump refuses to comply with the committee's subpoena, it could lead to a long court battle.